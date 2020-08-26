Two women hurt following double shooting in Portsmouth

Two women were shot on Des Moines Avenue on Tuesday night, Portsmouth Police said.

According to Portsmouth Police, officers received reports of a shooting just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Des Moines Avenue. Police arrived to find two adult women suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper and lower extremities.

Medics are treating the victims on-scene and will determine if they need to be taken to the hospital. Police say their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

There is no word on any possible suspects at this time.