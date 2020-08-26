Two women hurt following double shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are investigating after two women were shot in Portsmouth on Tuesday night.
According to Portsmouth Police, officers received reports of a shooting just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Des Moines Avenue. Police arrived to find two adult women suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper and lower extremities.
Medics are treating the victims on-scene and will determine if they need to be taken to the hospital. Police say their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
There is no word on any possible suspects at this time.
If you have any information that may help police with their investigation, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.