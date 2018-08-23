PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Portsmouth detectives are investigating an armed robbery at a McDonald's early morning Thursday, police said.

The armed robbery occurred at 2716 Airline Boulevard, police said.

Dispatch received the call at 3:59 a.m.

The suspect was armed with a weapon and got away with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

No injuries were reported.

