PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a convenience store on Portsmouth Boulevard on Friday morning.

Dispatch said the call came in just after 7 a.m. of an attempted robbery at the Happy Food Mart located at 3501 Portsmouth Boulevard.

Sgt. Misty Holley said a man entered the store and demanded money from an employee. He left the store with no cash.

No one was injured in the attempted robbery.

Holley said police are still investigating.

