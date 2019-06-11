PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A burglary at a Portsmouth store in the early hours of the morning is being investigated by police.

Police received a call of a burglary alarm around 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 2 at Dollar Delites, 3525 Towne Point Road.

Officers found a broken window and after looking at surveillance footage found evidence of a person firing a gun at the window, police said.

That's where the suspect entered the store. The man filled his backpack with cigars and left the store through the broken window.

A few hours before, an armed robbery had occurred at the same store. In that incident, a black man entered the store with a gun and demanded money. He left with cash and police are still looking for him.

Detectives do not believe the robbery is related to this burglary.

The black man is described as wearing all black clothing and carrying a black backpack.

Portsmouth burglary
Portsmouth Police Department

