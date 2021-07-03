Police investigating overnight robbery at 7-Eleven near Churchland area of Portsmouth

Portsmouth police are looking for a robbery suspect accused of stealing money from a 7-Eleven located at 4009 Cedar Lane on Sunday morning.

The Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit said a call came in on Sunday, March 7 around 12:53 a.m. about a robbery at a 7-Eleven located in the 4009 block of Cedar Lane.

Officers said the suspect stole money and fled the scene on foot, running south towards Cedar Lane.

According to police, the robber appeared to be a 6-foot-tall male in his early 20's, with black hair in medium-length twists, wearing a black hooded puff jacket, black pants, grey and red sneakers, a black mask and a blue Pokémon backpack.