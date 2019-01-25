PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man wearing all black walked into a 7-Eleven and robbed it Friday morning, Portsmouth police said.

Police officers were called to a robbery around 12:20 a.m. in the 3500 block of Deep Creek Boulevard.

A man, wearing all black clothing and white shoes, walked into the store with a knife and demanded money, police said.

He then fled from the store toward Elliott Avenue.

Police shared surveillance video photos of the man.

No one was injured and police are still investigating.

If you have any information about this or any crime in Portsmouth, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also submit their tips at www.portsmouthcrimeline.com.