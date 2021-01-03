Police investigating robbery at Walgreens in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Authorities are looking for a robbery suspect accused of stealing from a Walgreens and threatening a clerk.
The Portsmouth Police Department said it was called about a robbery that happened on Friday, Feb. 26 around 8:24 a.m. at a Walgreens located in the 700 block of Frederick Boulevard.
Detectives said an unknown male came into the store wearing all black, carrying a knife-like object when he threatened a clerk and stole items from the store. They used the store's security footage to capture the image of him.
If anyone knows anything that could help in this investigation, please call the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 757-393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.