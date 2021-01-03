Police investigating robbery at Walgreens in Portsmouth

Portsmouth police said an unknown male threatened a clerk during a robbery at a Walgreens located in the 700 block of Frederick Boulevard.

The Portsmouth Police Department said it was called about a robbery that happened on Friday, Feb. 26 around 8:24 a.m. at a Walgreens located in the 700 block of Frederick Boulevard.

Detectives said an unknown male came into the store wearing all black, carrying a knife-like object when he threatened a clerk and stole items from the store. They used the store's security footage to capture the image of him.