Police locate stolen vehicle connected to Portsmouth homicide on Turnpike Road

The red 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe was found in the 100 block of Chautauqua Avenue. Police believe the vehicle is connected to a deadly shooting.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police says it has located a stolen vehicle that is connected to a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead.

About 10 minutes before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, police said Talik Farmer was shot and killed in the 2700 block of Turnpike Road in Portsmouth.

Farmer was reportedly driving his car when someone shot him. Then, he crashed into a utility pole.

During their investigation, detectives asked the public for help in finding a red 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe with Virginia tags USK1130.

Police say the vehicle was stolen in Virginia Beach on Nov. 7. They believe the vehicle is connected with the homicide.

The Sante Fe was found in the 100 block of Chautauqua Avenue.