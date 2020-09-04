Police looking for drivers of two cars who may know about Portsmouth homicide

A man was found shot in the torso on Columbia Street. He later died at the hospital. Now, police are looking for two people who might know more about his murder.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are searching for two people who might know more about a deadly shooting.

Dispatch received a call around 8:37 p.m. for assistance in the 3600 block of Columbia Street. Officers found a man shot in the torso. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. His identity isn't being released at this time.

Investigators believe the drivers of two cars who were near the scene of the crime might know something about this crime.

The first car is a black four-door sedan and the second vehicle is a maroon, four-door sedan with dark-tinted windows and a dent on the passenger side at the center door junction.

Detectives are urging the drivers of these vehicles to contact them at (757) 393-8536.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.