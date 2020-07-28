Police make arrest after woman shot in Portsmouth

The Portsmouth police said they had someone in custody who's accused of shooting a woman during an argument.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police said they arrested someone after that person shot a woman in the upper part of her body Tuesday morning.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the shooting in the 2700 block of Ash Street around 10:25 a.m. The neighborhood where it happened is off Turnpike Road near Frederick Boulevard.

Officers said the woman had gotten into an argument with the person accused of shooting her. They described the fight as "domestic-related."

Medics took the woman to the hospital. Police expected her to recover.