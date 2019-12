PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police say a man is dead after a shooting on Christmas Eve.

Police received the call around 10:41 a.m. in the 1000 block of Patriot Way

Officers found a man shot in the stomach. Medics pronounced him dead on the scene.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

