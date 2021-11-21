Police: Man hurt in shooting on Elm Avenue in Portsmouth

The man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is seriously hurt after he was shot in Portsmouth Sunday night.

Portsmouth Police Department said it got a call on Nov. 21, about a shooting that happened in the 2300 block of Elm Avenue around 9:40 p.m.

That area is located near the Elm Avenue and Jefferson Street intersection.

Officers said they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injury.

If you know anything about the shooting, please call the Portsmouth Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.