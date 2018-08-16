PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — A man was injured in an early morning shooting Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred around 4:41 a.m. in the 100 block of Founders Way, Interim Public Information Officer Cynthia Davis said.

Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body — his injury isn't considered life threatening, Davis said.

Officers said the man had been shot after refusing to get out of his vehicle while parked in the Patriot Way and Founders Way area, she said.

The man was taken to a local hospital by medics.

The investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Anonymous tips can be submitted to www.p3tips.com.

