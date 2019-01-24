PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously hurt Wednesday night.

Officers were called around 9:56 p.m. to the 2500 block of Graham Street.

Police officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body, a police official said. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting.

