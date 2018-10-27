PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Portsmouth Police detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man injured early morning Saturday.

Around 4:11 a.m., police received a call requesting police and medical response to the 3700 block of Sugar Creek Circle.

Arriving officers found a man with gunshot wounds to his upper body. His injuries are considered serious and he was taken to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available, police said.

Detectives do not have any suspects or a motive in this case.

If you have any information about this or any crime in Portsmouth, investigators urge you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also submit their tips at www.portsmouthcrimeline.com.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC