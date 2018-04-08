PORTSMOUTH, Va., (WVEC — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead Saturday, an official said.

A man who had been shot was taken to the emergency room around 2:58 a.m. at Maryview Hospital, Sgt. Misty Holley said.

The man died at the hospital.

Officers were told that the shooting occurred in the parking lot at 1907 Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth, Holley said in the news release.

The shooting victim has been identified as Rodney J. Anderson, 33, of Portsmouth.

Detectives do not have a suspect or a motive in this case, Holley said.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit tips at www.portsmouthcrimeline.com.

