PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — A man is being treated for what are described as serious injuries after he was shot Saturday afternoon in Portsmouth.
According to a police spokesperson, this happened at around 5 p.m. in the 2100 block of Queen Street.
The adult male victim was transported to a local hospital.
Police said the investigation is ongoing, and that no further information was available.
