The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to Portsmouth police.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is hurt following a shooting in Portsmouth Saturday.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Frederick Boulevard, according to Portsmouth Police.

The victim is being treated for his injuries, and he is expected to recover.

The time of the shooting is unclear, but Portsmouth Police shared a social media post about the incident around 9:45 p.m.

There is currently no suspect information.