PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — A man was shot late Wednesday night in Portsmouth, police said.

The shooting incident occurred in the 4500 block of George Washington Highway.

Dispatch received the call around 11:49 p.m.

Officers are investigating a shooting incident in the 4500 block of George Washington Highway. Dispatch received the 911 call at 11:49 p.m. The adult male victim was shot to the upper body and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. No suspect info at this time pic.twitter.com/azZoJwrkfr — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) August 23, 2018

Arriving officers found a man shot in the upper body — he was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time, police said.

