PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — A man was shot late Wednesday night in Portsmouth, police said.
The shooting incident occurred in the 4500 block of George Washington Highway.
Dispatch received the call around 11:49 p.m.
Arriving officers found a man shot in the upper body — he was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.
There is no suspect information at this time, police said.
