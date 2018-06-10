PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — A man is being treated for what are described as serious injuries after he was shot Saturday afternoon in Portsmouth.

According to a police spokesperson, this happened around 5 p.m. in the 2100 block of Queen Street.

The man was transported to a local hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and that no further information was available.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC