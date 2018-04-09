PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a late night shooting.

It happened on Dale Drive just before 11:30 p.m. Monday.

We're told a man was shot in the upper and lower body. Medics rushed him to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. He is expected to recover

Investigators said the victim had been shot after trying to break up a fight.

No arrests have been made at this time, and no suspect information has been released. Detectives ask that if you have any information about this shooting, to please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

