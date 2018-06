PORTSMOUTH, Va., (WVEC) -- Officers are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store Sunday, according to a Tweet.

Officers are investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar store located at 3116 High St. Dispatch received the 911 call at 8:39am. The adult male suspect brandished a knife and took several items. No one was injured during the incident. No additional info is available. pic.twitter.com/clpydvAwq8 — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) June 24, 2018

The robbery occurred around 8:39 a.m. at 3116 High Street.

A man with a knife took several items from the store. No on was injured in the robbery.

Portsmouth Police Department has not released more information.

