PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — A Portsmouth Police officer indicted by a grand jury on two felony charges stemming from a 2017 shooting was booked into jail Friday.

The lawyer for 32-year-old Jeremy David Durocher said the officer turned himself in to police.

Durocher is charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm.

The officer shot Deontrace Lamont Ward in the back, as Ward tried to flee police on October 29, 2017. Video obtained by The Virginian-Pilot shows Durocher wounding Ward, whom police described as an armed burglary suspect.

Jeremy David Durocher's booking photo

Portsmouth Sheriff's Office

Durocher's attorney said his client was in clear danger, because Ward was armed, and police found a gun in his pants.

Ward pleaded guilty to several charges earlier this year.

