PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — A Portsmouth Police officer indicted by a grand jury on two felony charges stemming from a 2017 shooting was booked into jail Friday.
The lawyer for 32-year-old Jeremy David Durocher said the officer turned himself in to police.
Durocher is charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm.
The officer shot Deontrace Lamont Ward in the back, as Ward tried to flee police on October 29, 2017. Video obtained by The Virginian-Pilot shows Durocher wounding Ward, whom police described as an armed burglary suspect.
Durocher's attorney said his client was in clear danger, because Ward was armed, and police found a gun in his pants.
Ward pleaded guilty to several charges earlier this year.
