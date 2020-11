Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Highland Avenue in Portsmouth, leaving a woman injured.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A woman was left hurt Monday night after being shot near Portsmouth Boulevard.

Portsmouth Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at the 1300 block of Highland Avenue, just west of Oak Street.

The woman was sent to a nearby hospital and has a non-life threatening gun shot wound to her upper body.

Officers don't have any information on who the suspect is at this time.