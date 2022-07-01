x
Police search for missing 78-year-old woman in Portsmouth

Officials said 78-year-old Ruby Skeeter is missing and believed to be in the area of London Boulevard and Constitution Avenue.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police need help to find a woman reported missing in Portsmouth Friday.

Portsmouth Police Department said 78-year-old Ruby Skeeter is missing and believed to be in the area of London Boulevard and Constitution Avenue.

Skeeter was last seen wearing a black jacket with jeans and could be walking around barefoot. Officers said she has medical concerns.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, please call the Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536. 

Author's Note: The video below is on file from Dec. 27, 2021.

