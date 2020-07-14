Police search for suspect who shot at building

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are looking for the person or persons who shot at a building in Portsmouth on Tuesday morning.
According to investigators, around 10:40 a.m. officers were conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of Cavalier Boulevard and Taft Drive when they heard several gunshots nearby.
Witnesses told police they saw a gold vehicle, possibly a Chrysler, leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
Investigators searched the area and found a nearby structure with damage consistent with gunfire.
No injuries are reported.
If you have any information that can help detectives, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.