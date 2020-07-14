x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

mycity

Police search for suspect who shot at building

Witnesses told police they saw a gold vehicle, possibly a Chrysler, leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
Credit: Hemera Technologies, Getty Images

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are looking for the person or persons who shot at a building in Portsmouth on Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, around 10:40 a.m. officers were conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of Cavalier Boulevard and Taft Drive when they heard several gunshots nearby.

Witnesses told police they saw a gold vehicle, possibly a Chrysler, leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Investigators searched the area and found a nearby structure with damage consistent with gunfire. 

No injuries are reported.

If you have any information that can help detectives, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.  Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court.  If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.