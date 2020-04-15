Police searching for four persons of interest following Portsmouth murder

Police received several calls of gunshots heard near the 1900 block of Redgate Drive. Officers arrived to find Karlsten Baines suffering from a gunshot wound.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are asking for the public's help to find several persons of interest in reference to a deadly shooting earlier this month.

Police received several calls of gunshots heard near the 1900 block of Redgate Drive on the night of April 9. Officers arrived to find Karlsten Baines suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are now looking for 26-year-old Kievon A. Whitehurst of Portsmouth, 26-year-old Antonie D. Speight of Portsmouth, 27-year-old Jordan S. Hargrove of Portsmouth, and 23-year-old Ta’Juan D. Smith of Chesapeake:

Whitehurst stands approximately 5’11” tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Whitehurst has several tattoos going down and across his neck.

Speight stands approximately 5’11” tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Speight has tattoos along the base of his neck and on his forearms.

Hargrove stands 5’9” tall and weighs between 180-200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Hargrove has tattoos on his upper chest and on his neck.

Smith stands 6’4” tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.