Police searching for suspect connected to burglaries at two restaurants in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are looking for a burglary suspect seen on camera, at two restaurants on London Boulevard over the past month.

The Portsmouth Police Department said it was trying to identify and find an individual connected to two burglaries. One occurred at America's Best Wings located at 1505 London Boulevard.

The other incident took place at China Ocean, located at 1507 London Blvd.

Officers said each of the incidents happened within a two-week span of one another, between April 1-13.

There were no injuries reported from either incident. The restaurants were unoccupied during the burglaries.