Police searching for suspect in armed robbery at Portsmouth gas station

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station Saturday night.
The call came in around 7 p.m. of an armed robbery at BP Gas Station, 3529 High Street.
Police said a black male entered the store and took cash. The suspect is described as a teenager or young adult. He was wearing all black, a face mask, purple gloves, and holding a black handgun.
He is between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall and around 125 to 135 pounds.
He ran away from the scene on foot toward Halifax Avenue.
Anyone who has information about this crime is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.