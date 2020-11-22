Police searching for suspect in armed robbery at Portsmouth gas station

The armed robbery occurred at the BP Gas Station on High Street.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station Saturday night.

The call came in around 7 p.m. of an armed robbery at BP Gas Station, 3529 High Street.

Police said a black male entered the store and took cash. The suspect is described as a teenager or young adult. He was wearing all black, a face mask, purple gloves, and holding a black handgun.

He is between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall and around 125 to 135 pounds.

He ran away from the scene on foot toward Halifax Avenue.