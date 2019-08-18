PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating a commercial robbery at a convenience store Saturday night.

The call came in around 10 p.m. at a Citgo store in the 4400 block of West Norfolk Road.

Police said two people entered the store with a handgun and stole money.

The suspects took off in an unknown direction.

Police described the suspects as:

A black man, early 20s, with short dreadlocks and a short beard. He's about 5 feet 10 inches to 5 feet 11 inches and weighs about 230 pounds. He was wearing a black hat, black gloves, a black jacket, a black and grey shirt, dark-colored jeans and a dark bandanna.

The other suspect is also a black man in his early 20s. He's about 5 feet 10 inches to 5 feet 11 inches and weighs about 200 pounds. He was wearing a black and grey hooded sweatshirt, white gloves, dark shoes, dark bandanna and dark pants with a white design on the front legs.

If you have any information about this or any crime in the City of Portsmouth, investigators urge you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can submit their tips via the P3 Tips app found in the Google Play and App stores or at www.portsmouthcrimeline.com.