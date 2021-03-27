Police seize stolen gun during DUI arrest on I-264 in Portsmouth

When police arrived they found Lanarda Shambley, 35, the driver of a 2014 Kia Sorrento asleep at the wheel on Interstate 264. She was arrested for a DUI.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two people were arrested overnight after falling asleep in a vehicle on the interstate at Effingham Street.

Virginia State Police said it got a call on Saturday, just after 12 a.m. about a vehicle stopped in a traveling lane, eastbound on Interstate 264.

When the state trooper arrived, they found 35-year-old Lanarda Shambley, the driver of a 2014 Kia Sorrento from Virginia Beach, asleep at the wheel and stopped in the right-hand lane with the brake lights on.

According to the officer, the car was still in drive and Shambley's foot was on the brake. She was arrested for driving under the influence.

There was also a passenger in the SUV asleep, 34-year-old Roshon Donty White from Virginia Beach. He had a loaded gun sitting in his lap, that police said was reported stolen from Chesapeake.

Officers said White was wanted for multiple warrants out of Norfolk, including revoked/driving under the influence related and reckless driving.

He was served the warrants on file and arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.