Police search for suspect in connection to Portsmouth double shooting

Police are looking for 22-year-old Risaiah Lorenzo Wyatt.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Investigators are searching for a suspect in connection to a double shooting that occurred in Portsmouth on Monday afternoon at the intersection of Portsmouth Blvd and Frederick Blvd.

Portsmouth police said a man and woman were hospitalized after they were found shot at that intersection. Authorities haven't given an update on their conditions.

Police are looking for 22-year-old Risaiah Lorenzo Wyatt. He is charged with two counts of malicious wounding, use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

The police say Wyatt is considered armed and dangerous. 

We urge those with information on his whereabouts to contact the PPD Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. Or call the Crime Line at 1–888-8477.

