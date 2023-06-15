Police search for suspect in connection to Portsmouth double shooting

Police are looking for 22-year-old Risaiah Lorenzo Wyatt.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Investigators are searching for a suspect in connection to a double shooting that occurred in Portsmouth on Monday afternoon at the intersection of Portsmouth Blvd and Frederick Blvd.

Portsmouth police said a man and woman were hospitalized after they were found shot at that intersection. Authorities haven't given an update on their conditions.

Police are looking for 22-year-old Risaiah Lorenzo Wyatt. He is charged with two counts of malicious wounding, use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The police say Wyatt is considered armed and dangerous.