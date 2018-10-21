PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police plan to hold a R.E.S.E.T. (Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma) walk Monday afternoon in a Portsmouth community, following a deadly weekend shooting.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight Sunday morning in the 200 block of Wilson Drive.

Arriving officers found a man with gunshot wounds to his upper body. Medics pronounced 33-year-old Elbert Brown Jr. dead at the scene, public information officer Lt. B.K. Hall said.

Currently, the investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available. Detectives do not have any suspects or a motive in this case.

Hall said Portsmouth Police Department members will be conducting a R.E.S.E.T walk at 3:30 p.m. Monday. It's a program Portsmouth Police began to use in May 2016 as a way of reaching out and trying to heal communities affected by violent crime.

If you have any information about the shooting or any crime in Portsmouth, investigators urge you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit your tip online at www.portsmouthcrimeline.com.

