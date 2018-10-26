PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the Hot Zone in Portsmouth Friday morning.

In a tweet, police said they are on scene at 2616 Airline Boulevard.

Police communications received a call around 6:40 a.m. that two masked people entered the store and demanded money.

The two people left in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported.

