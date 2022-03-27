Police: Woman shot on Point West Drive in Portsmouth

Portsmouth Police said the woman is being treated in a hospital for serious injuries.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A woman is seriously hurt following a shooting on Point West Drive Sunday night, according to police.

It happened near the 4400 block of Point West Drive. That's not far from Hatton Point.

Around 8:40 p.m., Portsmouth Police said officers were investigating a shooting, but the department did not specify what time the incident took place.

The spokesperson said a woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

