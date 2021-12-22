Program allows incarcerated people to have Christmas dinner, gifts with families to reduce recidivism

Participants in the MAN Foundation will get to enjoy music, games, a Christmas meal and guest speakers like James Boyd of the Portsmouth NAACP.

A Portsmouth organization dedicated to giving convicted felons a new chance at life is about to host its third annual Santa's Workshop Christmas Party.

Participants in the Men Alleviating Negativity (MAN) Foundation will be sitting down Wednesday with their families and the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office to celebrate the season.

The group will get to enjoy music, games, a Christmas meal and guest speakers like James Boyd of the Portsmouth NAACP.

Some people in the community also donated money for gifts, which the incarcerated people will get to give to their children.

"This family bonding event is a chance for inmates and their families to continue their family bond while their loved one is still incarcerated," a spokesperson wrote.

The program is designed to help reduce recidivism by giving incarcerated people training on how to readjust once they're released, and keeping them connected to their families in the meantime.

Dr. Jaclyn Walker and Dr. Velvet Smith, who are leaders in the MAN Foundation, take its motto from Socrates.