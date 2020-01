Police say no one got hurt during the robbery but at last check, they were still looking for the suspects.

Portsmouth Police are looking for two men who robbed a 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning.

Officers say the robbery happened just after 3 a.m. at the convenience store located on Elm Avenue and High Street. They say the suspects walked in, both carrying guns.

