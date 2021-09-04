Arrest made in deadly shooting on Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly weekend shooting in Portsmouth.
25-year-old Tiron Wallace of Portsmouth is charged with felony murder.
Investigators say police were called early in the morning of Saturday, April 3, about a man who had been shot near the intersection of Airline Boulevard and Frederick Boulevard.
According to officers, 32-year-old Anthony Norman died from a gunshot injury.
On Thursday, officers arrested Wallace for Norman's murder. He was taken into custody without incident.
This homicide remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 757-393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.