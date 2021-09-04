Arrest made in deadly shooting on Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth

Police said Tiron Wallace, 25, is charged with felony murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Anthony Norman.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly weekend shooting in Portsmouth.

25-year-old Tiron Wallace of Portsmouth is charged with felony murder.

Investigators say police were called early in the morning of Saturday, April 3, about a man who had been shot near the intersection of Airline Boulevard and Frederick Boulevard.

According to officers, 32-year-old Anthony Norman died from a gunshot injury.

On Thursday, officers arrested Wallace for Norman's murder. He was taken into custody without incident.