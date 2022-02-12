Portsmouth and deputy city manager Sunshine Swinson part ways

A city spokesperson confirms recently hired Deputy City Manager Sunshine Swinson no longer works for the City.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — There's more turnaround in Portsmouth city leadership.

A city spokesperson confirms recently hired Deputy City Manager Sunshine Swinson no longer works for the City. The city staffer would not say why she is no longer with the City, citing a "personnel matter."

Swinson just started her job a few weeks ago, and now she is the newest name added to the revolving door in Portsmouth leadership over several months.

“Hiring somebody and then taking them out. One thing after another and after a while, you get really tired of it," said Tony Goodwin, who lives in Portsmouth.

In September, three key officials left their posts: Deputy City Manager and CFO Mimi Terry, Head of IT Daniel Jones and Human Resources Director Dee Wright

Moreover, in June, a divided city council appointed Former Police Chief Tonya Chapman as city manager. A majority of council members ousted her predecessor, Angel Jones, after only one year in the position.

One of Chapman's first moves in office was firing Police Chief Renado Prince in July.

A spokesperson for the City of Portsmouth released the following statement on Swinson's departure:

"Ms. Sunshine Swinson is no longer an employee of the city of Portsmouth. This is a personnel matter. We have no further information to contribute at this time."

When asked Friday, Mayor Shannon Glover also would not comment on the move. However, Glover said he is optimistic about new leadership coming to Portsmouth City Council next year.

“That allows us to have optimism and a look toward our future where we are going to bring everyone together to work towards the big problems facing our city," he said.

Tony Goodwin opened his business, Market Street and General Store, on High Street two weeks ago. He’s lived in Portsmouth for more than two decades and said he’s seen a lot happen over the years.

“People see this type of stuff and these antics that go on in city leadership, and it is nothing new to us because we have always had problems," he said. "But as they continue to keep on doing this, it just hurts us."

Goodwin said city leaders must do a better job of telling a better story of Portsmouth.

"The core principals of just community and getting this place back on track is what we gotta do," he said.