Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs deploying to help those affected by wildfires in Hawaii

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — In the wake of deadly wildfires ravaging Hawaii, a local non-profit relief organization is jumping into action to help first responders on the island of Maui.

Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs will provide food and supplies to responders on the ground in Hawaii. Close to 100 Maui firefighters have been on duty around the clock, battling a blaze that has already claimed the lives of at least 36 people.

"We are beginning to raise support for our partners on the ground to provide food and supplies as best we can with the current limited access to the island," Mercy Chefs posted on social media Thursday morning. "Our first team members will be on the ground within the next 24 hours."

Fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, the wildfires started Tuesday and took the island by surprise, racing through parched growth and neighborhoods in the historic town of Lahaina, a tourist destination that dates to the 1700s.

Maui County said late Wednesday that the death toll could continue to rise, as rescuers begin to reach parts of the island on Thursday that had been previously unreachable.

To support Mercy Chefs in its current relief efforts, you can go to this link on their website: https://mercychefs.com/donate-maui-wildfires .

