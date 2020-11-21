Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs preparing 4,000 holiday meals in Lake Charles

The organization has served meals in Lake Charles in recent months after the area has been hit by Hurricanes Delta and Laura.

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Editor's Note: The video above is from October 29, 2020.

Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs is prepared 4,000 holiday meals this week for first responders and residents of Lake Charles.

The organization has served in Lake Charles in recent months after the area has been hit by Hurricanes Delta and Laura.

A Lake Charles church delivered the meals door to door Saturday, Nov. 21.

The holiday meals, which include turkey, stuffing, sweet potato casserole, green beans, pumpkin bars and rolls, are packaged for families with each meal box serving four people.

Mercy Chefs prepared 1,000 of the holiday-meal boxes, equaling 4,000 meals.