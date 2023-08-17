Portsmouth opens Blessing Box full of free essential products for anyone in need

They said to take what you need and leave what you can, encouraging donations to the box.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Volunteers with the City of Portsmouth have stocked up a "Blessing Box" for people in need.

A blessing box is a trend across the nation where people set up little free pantries for people struggling to buy items they need to live.

The box in Portsmouth is stocked with free, non-perishable food, hygiene products, and household items for "ANYONE with a need in the community."

They said to take what you need and leave what you can, encouraging donations to the box.