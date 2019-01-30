PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Catholic Regional School closed early Tuesday after threats were made against the school.

The school confirmed that they are working with the Portsmouth Police Department and the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office.

The school will have an increased police presence for the rest of the week.

In a statement, the Office of Catholic School said the closing was due to "comments brought to the attention of the administration that raised concerns about safety."

The full statement said:

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Superintendent for Richmond Catholic Schools, Ray Honeycutt, has closed Portsmouth Regional Catholic School today (Tuesday, Jan. 29th). The decision to close the school was made because of comments brought to the attention of the administration that raised concerns about safety. The Office of Catholic Schools has been working with local law enforcement agencies including Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office and Portsmouth Police Department. After consulting with them the decision has been made that it is safe to open the school tomorrow. There will be additional police patrols for the remainder of the week just as an added precaution.

We apologize for any inconvenience the closing of school brought today during Catholic Schools Week, a time when many events were planned for the school. However, nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our students and staff and ensuring a safe environment for them."

The school will have an increased police presence for the rest of the week.