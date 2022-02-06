Group of Portsmouth citizens calls for recall of De'Andre Barnes, Mark Whitaker

The group members call the sudden firing of former City Manager Angel Jones at the end of May "unethical."

A small crowd called for change outside the Portsmouth City Hall Tuesday morning.

Speakers said they want to recall two city council members following the firing of City Manager Angel Jones.

The group of citizens and community leaders formed their own political action committee, and are focused on driving out Vice Mayor Deandre Barnes and Councilman Mark Whitaker from the city council.

Council members voted 4 to 3 to fire Jones. Barnes and Whitaker both voted in favor of that.

Councilman Paul Battle and Councilman Christopher Woodard voted that way as well, but a community activist in the recall group said they aren’t focusing on Battle or Woodard yet because they are up for reelection in November.

Members of the recall group say they want to reshape the Portsmouth city council.

13News Now reached out to Vice Mayor Barnes about the recall campaign, and he gave us a statement: