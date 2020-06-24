Portsmouth city council approves $250K budget to relocate Confederate monument

Council members have yet to decide where to move the monument.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — In a virtual meeting, Portsmouth City Council members approved hundreds of thousands of dollars in funds to relocate the Confederate monument in Olde Towne.

An estimate of $250,000 was authorized to relocate the monument elsewhere from its place on Court Street. Where it's going has yet to be determined, although possible sites include Oak Grove or Cedar Grove cemeteries.

These funds would come from the City Manager's contingency portion of the fiscal year budget for 2020-2021.

During Tuesday night's video call, councilmembers voiced certain concerns like the likelihood of damage with the memorial's relocation as well as making sure the move can be done in one go.

Councilman Bill Moody also put forth the possibility that certain artifacts could be located within the monument.