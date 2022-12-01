Longtime Portsmouth City Councilman announces he won't run for reelection

Bill Moody Jr. has served on Portsmouth City Council for over 24 years. His term will end on December 31, 2022.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After six terms, Portsmouth City Councilman William E. "Bill" Moody Jr. has announced that he will not run for re-election.

"It's truly been an honor to serve the citizens of Portsmouth for so many years," Moody said in correspondence with 13News Now. "During my tenure, I have been part of 12 councils. Eleven of those councils have accomplished amazing things for our city."

Moody has served on Portsmouth City Council for over 24 years. His term will end on December 31, 2022.

"In February of 1998, I announced my candidacy for Portsmouth City Council," he wrote. "Thanks to the support of many, I've had 6 successful campaigns."

A specific reason was not given for his decision, but he quoted scripture in his statement.