Portsmouth City Council fires city manager after only 1 year in position

According to Councilman Bill Moody, the Portsmouth City Council voted 4-3 to fire City Manager Angel Jones.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth's city manager got the boot Tuesday night following a vote from the city council.

According to Councilman Bill Moody, the Portsmouth City Council voted 4-3 to fire City Manager Angel Jones.

According to Moody, the four councilmembers who voted to fire Jones were the following:

Vice-Mayor De'Andre Barnes

Christopher Woodard Jr.

Paul Battle

Dr. Mark Whitaker

Just like the vote to remove Jones, she became city manager after a 4-3 vote back in March of 2021. At the time, Vice-Mayor De’Andre Barnes said she wasn't his pick.