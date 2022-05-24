Portsmouth City Council fires city manager after only 1 year in position

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth's city manager got the boot Tuesday night following a vote from the city council.
According to Councilman Bill Moody, the Portsmouth City Council voted 4-3 to fire City Manager Angel Jones.
According to Moody, the four councilmembers who voted to fire Jones were the following:
- Vice-Mayor De'Andre Barnes
- Christopher Woodard Jr.
- Paul Battle
- Dr. Mark Whitaker
Just like the vote to remove Jones, she became city manager after a 4-3 vote back in March of 2021. At the time, Vice-Mayor De’Andre Barnes said she wasn't his pick.
After becoming city manager in March, Jones said in an exclusive interview she wanted to focus on the city's financial stability, economic development and work on bringing more police officers to the streets of Portsmouth.