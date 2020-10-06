Portsmouth City Council proposes plan to remove Confederate statue

The monument that sits on Court Street were covered with sheets overnight.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth City Council proposed to remove the city's Confederate statue that sits on Court Street.

The monuments were covered with sheets by protesters on Tuesday night.

City Council met via video call on Tuesday night and at the end of the meeting, Mayor John Rowe proposed a plan on how they could quickly start taking action.

In the meeting, Rowe asked whether the city actually owns the 127-year-old monument and has the right to move it.

The proposed plan would allocate $100,000 to remove and relocate the statue to another site. Those alternative sites include Cedar Grove or Oak Grove cemeteries.