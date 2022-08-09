Portsmouth City Council to vote on street name change in honor of Missy Elliott

Melissa Arnette Elliott, known by her stage name of Missy Elliott, is a Portsmouth native. She's also an award-winning rapper, songwriter and producer.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth City Council will vote Tuesday night on a motion to change a street name in honor of a local and national music legend.

If passed, a part of McLean Street from Airline Boulevard to Greenwood Drive will become "Missy Elliott Boulevard."

Melissa Arnette Elliott, known by her stage name of Missy Elliott, is a Portsmouth native. She's also an award-winning rapper, songwriter and producer.

Since her career beginnings in 1991, Elliott has released six studio albums, won four Grammys, worked with fellow big names in the industry like Timbaland and Aailyah and has ultimately been lovingly deemed the "Queen of Hip Hop."

In 2018, she was nominated to the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The planning commission for the city recommended the approval for this change, which was submitted as an idea by a resident.