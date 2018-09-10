PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — The City of Portsmouth could approve a 300-foot emergency communications tower. It's intended to solve "dead spots" in emergency radio communication.

The tower would go up north of West Norfolk Boulevard, near the Western Freeway.

"When seconds count, when public safety is putting their life on the line knowing that they can reach somebody to get help, you can't measure that," Portsmouth Chief Information Officer Daniel Jones previously told 13News Now.

Jones said the new tower will solve issues that first responders are currently facing, like radios working in cars but sometimes not working outside of vehicles or in buildings.

"This will bring portable coverage no matter where any public safety agency goes within the city," Jones said. "They will have complete and reliable coverage."

There is one condition to the tower's approval: it cannot affect plans to convert a nearby old Commonwealth Railway bed into a trail that would run from Suffolk to Virginia Beach.

City Council is expected to vote on the proposal Tuesday night. If it's approved, the tower could be running sometime next year.

© 2018 WVEC